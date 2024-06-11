No Passport for Pakistanis seeking asylum in foreign countries, decides interior ministry

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has decided not to issue passport to Pakistanis, who are seeking asylum in foreign countries on political and any other grounds.

The ministry has sent a letter to the relevant departments in this regard, barring them from issuing the travel document to these Pakistanis.

It further said the passport of those who have already obtained it will be cancelled and will not be renewed.

The decision, according to the letter, has been taken to ensure the security of the country.

More to follow...