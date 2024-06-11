No Passport for Pakistanis seeking asylum in foreign countries, decides interior ministry

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has decided not to issue passport to Pakistanis, who are seeking asylum in foreign countries on political and any other grounds.
The ministry has sent a letter to the relevant departments in this regard, barring them from issuing the travel document to these Pakistanis.
It further said the passport of those who have already obtained it will be cancelled and will not be renewed.
The decision, according to the letter, has been taken to ensure the security of the country.
More to follow...
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
