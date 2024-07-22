Punjab govt to use AI for issuing traffic violation challans

LAHORE – Punjab government is working to implement Artificial Intelligence AI for issuing traffic violation challans, complete with evidence and substantial fines.

The new system, which integrates advanced electronic traffic monitoring, will issue challans to smog-emitting vehicles using state-of-the-art cameras.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed transport authorities to target vehicles emitting excessive smoke, using Punjab Safe City Cameras with advanced technology in Lahore to issue challans.

The AI technology is designed to measure smoke emissions from vehicles, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws. Lahore Traffic Police have already issued numerous challans for high smoke levels from various types of vehicles, including trucks, buses, cars, and motorcycles.

Authorotoes have already started capturing and documenting images and videos of smoking vehicles, with these images being included in electronic tickets.

Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that the use of modern technology and cameras is aimed at both protecting the environment and enforcing traffic regulations.

Smog in Punjab, specifically in Lahore and adjoining area, is a longstanding issue that primarily driven by agricultural burning, and due to vehicle emissions from older, poorly maintained vehicles and industrial emissions.