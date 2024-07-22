Punjab govt to use AI for issuing traffic violation challans

LAHORE – Punjab government is working to implement Artificial Intelligence AI for issuing traffic violation challans, complete with evidence and substantial fines.
The new system, which integrates advanced electronic traffic monitoring, will issue challans to smog-emitting vehicles using state-of-the-art cameras.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz instructed transport authorities to target vehicles emitting excessive smoke, using Punjab Safe City Cameras with advanced technology in Lahore to issue challans.
The AI technology is designed to measure smoke emissions from vehicles, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws. Lahore Traffic Police have already issued numerous challans for high smoke levels from various types of vehicles, including trucks, buses, cars, and motorcycles.
Authorotoes have already started capturing and documenting images and videos of smoking vehicles, with these images being included in electronic tickets.
Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that the use of modern technology and cameras is aimed at both protecting the environment and enforcing traffic regulations.
Smog in Punjab, specifically in Lahore and adjoining area, is a longstanding issue that primarily driven by agricultural burning, and due to vehicle emissions from older, poorly maintained vehicles and industrial emissions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
