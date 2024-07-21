Abduction of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar: What exactly happened?

Renowned Pakistani scriptwriter, director, and poet Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has reportedly been kidnapped and released after a ransom was paid to his abductors.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, known for his controversial statements and drama stories, has often found himself in the headlines. He has previously stirred debates with his comments, sometimes in favor of women and other times against them.

Recently, Qamar was again in the news following a heated verbal exchange with a woman on a TV show. Additionally, his admission of animosity towards actor Naumaan Ijaz caught significant attention on social media. However, his latest headline-making incident involves his abduction.

According to police sources, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar was kidnapped by a gang a few days ago and subjected to physical assault. Reports indicate that the kidnappers demanded and received a hefty ransom for his release.

Police revealed that the acclaimed writer is reluctant to pursue legal action, as he has not filed an FIR regarding his abduction. Instead, he disclosed details of the incident verbally through a high-ranking police official. Authorities are now attempting to persuade Qamar to initiate legal proceedings and assist in apprehending the kidnappers.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is celebrated for his hit TV dramas such as "Sadqay Tumhare," "Meray Paas Tum Ho," and "Pyare Afzal." His successful films include "Punjab Nahi Jaungi" and "London Nahi Jaunga."

The incident has sparked concern and discussion about the safety and security of prominent figures in the country.