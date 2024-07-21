Search

WATCH : Fiza Ali calls out young girl's "wazifa" request for romantic interest on live show

04:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
fiza ali

In a recent live broadcast, prominent Pakistani actress, model, and host Fiza Ali expressed her disapproval of an 18-year-old girl's request for a "wazifa" to make a boy fall in love with her.

During a morning show, Fiza Ali received a phone call from a young girl who sought advice on how to make a boy interested in her. The caller, a 12th-grade student, explained that she was deeply in love with a boy who showed no interest in her. She requested the host to ask the religious scholars on the show for a "wazifa" to address her situation.

Upon hearing the request, Fiza Ali asked the girl to remain on the line and turned to the religious scholars present on the show. The scholars pointed out that parenting plays a significant role in guiding children, and the current lack of attention from parents might be leading young people towards such issues.

Reacting to the scholars' input, Fiza Ali criticized the girl for her request. She expressed that such a question was inappropriate and indicative of a lack of self-respect. Fiza Ali emphasized that an 18-year-old should focus on her education and personal development rather than seeking spiritual solutions for romantic issues.

Fiza further stated that the girl’s parents should also reflect on their role in her upbringing, implying that their failure to provide proper guidance might have led to the girl’s preoccupation with romantic concerns at such a young age.

