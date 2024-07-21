Student protests continue in Bangladesh despite SC’s quota system verdict

In a continued stand against the quota system, student protesters in Bangladesh have refused to halt their demonstrations, even after a Supreme Court ruling on the matter. The students, organized under the banner "Students Against Discrimination," remain resolute in their demands for comprehensive policy changes.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh recently issued a stay order on the High Court's directive to fully implement changes to the quota system in public sector recruitment. The Court's decision maintains a quota of 5% for the children of freedom fighters and 2% for other categories, while 93% of public sector jobs are to be filled based on merit alone.

Despite this partial concession, the students insist that their protests will continue until the government issues a formal decree addressing their concerns. According to a spokesperson for the student group, "We will not end our protests until the government formally addresses our demands and issues an official order."

The protests against the quota system have turned violent, leading to a death toll of 133, including two police officers, and injuring around 150 law enforcement personnel. In response, the government has imposed a curfew and suspended internet, text messaging, and international calling services since Thursday. Educational institutions and offices have also been closed.

The unrest began last month after the High Court reinstated the quota system, leading to widespread demonstrations across the country. The Supreme Court's recent ruling has only intensified the protests, highlighting the deep divisions and frustrations surrounding the quota system in Bangladesh's public employment sector.