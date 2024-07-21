Pakistan's winning streak continues at World Junior Team Squash Championship

Pakistan's triumphs in the World Junior Team Squash Championship remain unstoppable as the national junior team advanced to the quarter-finals with a commanding 0-2 victory over Australia's formidable squad.

In a display of exceptional skill, Pakistan's team outplayed their Australian counterparts decisively. In the pre-quarterfinals, Abdullah Nawaz triumphed over Haider Naqvi with a convincing 0-3 scoreline, while former world junior champion and national captain Muhammad Hamza Khan defeated Thomas Scott with the same score, not dropping a single game.

Pakistan's national team is now set to face Colombia in the quarter-finals, aiming for a place in the semi-finals. In the group stage, Pakistan had already showcased their prowess by defeating strong teams from Germany and New Zealand.

The quarter-finals will feature top-seeded Egypt against defending champion England (seeded 8), fourth-seeded Korea versus sixth-seeded India, and seventh-seeded USA against thirteenth-seeded South Korea. Should Pakistan advance past the quarter-finals, they will face the winner of the match between Egypt and England in the semi-finals.

In the women's event, the quarter-finals will see top-seeded Egypt facing New Zealand, second-seeded USA against England, Malaysia versus India, and Hong Kong competing against Canada.