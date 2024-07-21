Pakistan's winning streak continues at World Junior Team Squash Championship

Pakistan's triumphs in the World Junior Team Squash Championship remain unstoppable as the national junior team advanced to the quarter-finals with a commanding 0-2 victory over Australia's formidable squad.
In a display of exceptional skill, Pakistan's team outplayed their Australian counterparts decisively. In the pre-quarterfinals, Abdullah Nawaz triumphed over Haider Naqvi with a convincing 0-3 scoreline, while former world junior champion and national captain Muhammad Hamza Khan defeated Thomas Scott with the same score, not dropping a single game.
Pakistan's national team is now set to face Colombia in the quarter-finals, aiming for a place in the semi-finals. In the group stage, Pakistan had already showcased their prowess by defeating strong teams from Germany and New Zealand.
The quarter-finals will feature top-seeded Egypt against defending champion England (seeded 8), fourth-seeded Korea versus sixth-seeded India, and seventh-seeded USA against thirteenth-seeded South Korea. Should Pakistan advance past the quarter-finals, they will face the winner of the match between Egypt and England in the semi-finals.
In the women's event, the quarter-finals will see top-seeded Egypt facing New Zealand, second-seeded USA against England, Malaysia versus India, and Hong Kong competing against Canada.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.