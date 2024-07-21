Israeli airstrikes claim 64 Palestinian lives, 105 injured in Gaza

GAZA - In a devastating escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have led to the deaths of 64 Palestinians and left 105 others injured in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has reduced several residential buildings to rubble, trapping numerous individuals beneath the debris.

According to international news agencies, the Israeli military targeted various residential areas in Gaza with heavy airstrikes. The ongoing recovery operations are uncovering more bodies from the wreckage, with the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health reporting that the majority of the casualties are women and children.

The scale of destruction has forced many residents to spend the night along roadsides, as their homes lie in ruins. These displaced individuals are expected to be relocated to refugee camps as soon as possible.

This surge in violence follows a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice condemning Israeli aggression and occupation. Since the onset of airstrikes on October 7, over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 90,000 injured.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with mounting fears of further casualties as rescue operations continue and the humanitarian crisis deepens.