Israeli airstrikes claim 64 Palestinian lives, 105 injured in Gaza

07:12 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
Gaza

GAZA -  In a devastating escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have led to the deaths of 64 Palestinians and left 105 others injured in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has reduced several residential buildings to rubble, trapping numerous individuals beneath the debris.

According to international news agencies, the Israeli military targeted various residential areas in Gaza with heavy airstrikes. The ongoing recovery operations are uncovering more bodies from the wreckage, with the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Health reporting that the majority of the casualties are women and children.

The scale of destruction has forced many residents to spend the night along roadsides, as their homes lie in ruins. These displaced individuals are expected to be relocated to refugee camps as soon as possible.

This surge in violence follows a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice condemning Israeli aggression and occupation. Since the onset of airstrikes on October 7, over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 90,000 injured.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with mounting fears of further casualties as rescue operations continue and the humanitarian crisis deepens.

07:42 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

German Consulate Karachi launches dedicated visa section for Pakistanis

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

