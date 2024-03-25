UNSC passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan 2024

US abstains from voting; 14 countries vote in support of ceasefire resolution
As efforts to stop the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians continue, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday passed a draft resolution, demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.
Although the United States abstained from voting, 14 countries voted in support of the draft resolution.
The UNSC passed the draft resolution, introduced by Mozambique's ambassador to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso and put forward by the non-permanent members of the country.
The UNSC resolution also demands:
At least 32,333 people have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories in more than five months of the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians in Gaza. The toll includes at least 107 deaths over the past 24 hours, a Gaza health ministry statement said, adding that 74,694 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel started airstrikes on civilians in the Palestinian enclave on October 7.
In a related development on Monday, Israel criticized Spain, Malta, Slovenia and Ireland for their intentions to recognise the state of Palestine.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said a joint statement by the four EU member states about their readiness to recognise the Palestinian state “constitute[s] a reward for terrorism”.
Taking to X, he said that recognition of a Palestinian state after the October 7 attack sends a message to Hamas and the other Palestinian organisations that attacks on Israelis will be reciprocated with political gestures to the Palestinians.
“Any engagement in the recognition of a Palestinian state only distances reaching a resolution and increases regional instability.”
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
