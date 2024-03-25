Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top NewsWorld

UNSC passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan 2024

US abstains from voting; 14 countries vote in support of ceasefire resolution

Web Desk
08:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2024
UNSC passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan 2024
Source: UN

As efforts to stop the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians continue, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday passed a draft resolution, demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Although the United States abstained from voting, 14 countries voted in support of the draft resolution.

The UNSC passed the draft resolution, introduced by Mozambique's ambassador to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso and put forward by the non-permanent members of the country.

The UNSC resolution also demands:

  1. That an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan is respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire
  2. The immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs
  3. That the parties comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain

At least 32,333 people have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories in more than five months of the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians in Gaza. The toll includes at least 107 deaths over the past 24 hours, a Gaza health ministry statement said, adding that 74,694 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel started airstrikes on civilians in the Palestinian enclave on October 7.

In a related development on Monday, Israel criticized Spain, Malta, Slovenia and Ireland for their intentions to recognise the state of Palestine.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said a joint statement by the four EU member states about their readiness to recognise the Palestinian state “constitute[s] a reward for terrorism”.

Taking to X, he said that recognition of a Palestinian state after the October 7 attack sends a message to Hamas and the other Palestinian organisations that attacks on Israelis will be reciprocated with political gestures to the Palestinians.

“Any engagement in the recognition of a Palestinian state only distances reaching a resolution and increases regional instability.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

UNSC passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan ...

07:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

UN chief finds inspiration in fasting during Ramadan

07:18 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Dar seeks early resumption of PIA flights to UK

06:56 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

PTI’s Murad Saeed, Azam Swati allowed to contest Senate elections 

08:40 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite ...

09:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan to discuss trade-related matters tomorrow

Most viewed

01:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault becomes richest person with ...

09:04 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan holds impressive military parade on National Day in ...

04:41 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Eidul Fitr: Saudi Arabia announces 4 holidays

10:06 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Peshawari Chappal maker Chacha Noor Din among 58 recipients of civil ...

10:42 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Israel announces largest land seizure in West Bank to expand Jewish ...

09:42 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

'Pakistan considers restoring trade with India despite strained ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Qatar introduces new residence permit for foreign workers: Details inside

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain constant in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: