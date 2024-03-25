UNSC passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan 2024

As efforts to stop the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians continue, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday passed a draft resolution, demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Although the United States abstained from voting, 14 countries voted in support of the draft resolution.

The UNSC passed the draft resolution, introduced by Mozambique's ambassador to the UN Pedro Comissario Afonso and put forward by the non-permanent members of the country.

The UNSC resolution also demands:

That an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan is respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire The immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs That the parties comply with their obligations under international law in relation to all persons they detain

At least 32,333 people have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories in more than five months of the Israeli brutalities against Palestinians in Gaza. The toll includes at least 107 deaths over the past 24 hours, a Gaza health ministry statement said, adding that 74,694 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel started airstrikes on civilians in the Palestinian enclave on October 7.

In a related development on Monday, Israel criticized Spain, Malta, Slovenia and Ireland for their intentions to recognise the state of Palestine.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said a joint statement by the four EU member states about their readiness to recognise the Palestinian state “constitute[s] a reward for terrorism”.

Taking to X, he said that recognition of a Palestinian state after the October 7 attack sends a message to Hamas and the other Palestinian organisations that attacks on Israelis will be reciprocated with political gestures to the Palestinians.

“Any engagement in the recognition of a Palestinian state only distances reaching a resolution and increases regional instability.”