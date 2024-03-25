No traffic challans from 5pm till Iftar in Karachi!

Karachi Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz on Monday told his subordinates not to issue challans to the motorists violating traffic rules from 5pm till Iftar.
He directed the traffic policemen maintaining the flow of traffic on the busy roads to ensure that people reach home on time to break fast. He directed the traffic police to just warn, and not challan, drivers with families if they violate any traffic rules in the hour before Iftar.
Instead, he directed the traffic police to focus on violation of one way, which at times becomes the biggest cause of road accidents and disruption of the flow of traffic. He said that rickshaw, cars and motorcycles should not be parked at turns.
“Officers without body cameras will not issue challans. Traffic officers and cops will not stand on the roads together and they will ensure strict compliance with fast lane at Shar-e-Faisal. Motorcyclists must keep in the by-lane,” he said.
Moreover, the DIG directed the traffic police officials to designate time to lift wrongly parked cars. He said that action will be taken against officers found misbehaving with citizens.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
