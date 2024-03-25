No traffic challans from 5pm till Iftar in Karachi!

Karachi Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz on Monday told his subordinates not to issue challans to the motorists violating traffic rules from 5pm till Iftar.

He directed the traffic policemen maintaining the flow of traffic on the busy roads to ensure that people reach home on time to break fast. He directed the traffic police to just warn, and not challan, drivers with families if they violate any traffic rules in the hour before Iftar.

Instead, he directed the traffic police to focus on violation of one way, which at times becomes the biggest cause of road accidents and disruption of the flow of traffic. He said that rickshaw, cars and motorcycles should not be parked at turns.

“Officers without body cameras will not issue challans. Traffic officers and cops will not stand on the roads together and they will ensure strict compliance with fast lane at Shar-e-Faisal. Motorcyclists must keep in the by-lane,” he said.

Moreover, the DIG directed the traffic police officials to designate time to lift wrongly parked cars. He said that action will be taken against officers found misbehaving with citizens.