PCB picks 29 cricketers for fitness training under Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited 29 cricketers to attend a two-week physical fitness camp under the eye of the Pakistan Army at Kakul, Abbottabad. The training camp will begin tomorrow (Tuesday).
The fitness camp will help the newly-constituted selection committee pick the team for the upcoming T20I home-series against New Zealand and then for the tours of Ireland and England besides the ICC Men's T20I World Cup.
The PCB selection committee consisting of test cricketers Muhammad Yousaf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq will decide whether to retain Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain or hand over the responsibility to some other player. The decision will be taken after considering technical aspects and fitness of the players, as hinted by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
The 14-day physical fitness camp will start from Tuesday and conclude on April 8 with a focus on team building and physical and mental strength of the players. It will ensure they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have been invited to the camp after both the cricketers came out of retirement and made themselves available for selection for the ICC mega event in the USA and the West Indies.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
