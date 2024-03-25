Atif Aslam shares daughter's picture for the first time

Star Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam has shared for the first time his daughter’s picture with his fans and followers.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Atif Aslam wished his daughter a happy birthday. He captioned the picture, "Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional ♥️ Happy birthday 23/03/23."

Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their daughter on March 23, 2023. The singer shared the happy news with his fans and followers on Instagram. He announced that he has become father to a baby girl and shared the first picture of her with a covered face. In a message to his fans, he expressed his joy and gratitude. He later named his daughter Halima Atif Aslam.