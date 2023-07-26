Search

LifestyleVideos

Netizens disapprove Kubra Khan's upcoming drama

Maheen Khawaja 07:28 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
Netizens disapprove Kubra Khan's upcoming drama
Source: Kubra Khan (Instagram)

Geo Television Network is all set to captivate viewers with an exciting new drama serial boasting an ensemble cast, led by the talented Kubra Khan in the main role. However, the upcoming drama teasers have taken fans by surprise, offering a refreshingly unique twist. In an unexpected turn of events, the teasers feature Kubra Khan as a charismatic morning show host, an intriguing departure from the norm.

Directed by the skilled Haseeb Hassan and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama "Jannat Se Aagey" promises to be a compelling watch. Penned by the renowned Umera Ahmed, the show brings together an impressive cast, including Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, Lubna Aslam, Shahryar Zaidi, Hina Bayat, Faiza Gilani, Azlan, Hoorain, Sohail Khan, Aasia, and Sara Ashraf.

The teasers have stirred quite a reaction among the public, leaving fans intrigued and praising Kubra Khan's remarkable portrayal as a morning show host in "Rise and Shine with Geo," drawing inspiration from authentic Pakistani morning shows. One teaser even features her conducting an interview with a couple, adding to the anticipation surrounding the drama.

Khan took to her Instagram to post a sneak peek with the caption " Jannat ✨Coming soon.. only on Geo ????????" 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

However many fans were quite disappointed and even compared her to popular Tiktok sensation, Jannat Mirza.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.

Kubra Khan admits her worst performance was in 'Alif'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

First look of Ayeza Khan & Wahaj Ali’s upcoming drama is out

08:07 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Udh di Phiran – Bilal Saeed unveils official poster of upcoming song

05:47 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Mashal Khan sets hearts aflutter in latest BTS video

05:23 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf 'gear up' for new drama serial

11:00 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Zeba Bakhtiyar opens up about divorce with Adnan Sami Khan and son’s custody

10:04 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Kubra Khan admits her worst performance was in 'Alif'

11:57 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Netizens disapprove Kubra Khan's upcoming drama

07:28 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 26 July 2023 

10:05 AM | 26 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee makes comeback against US dollar in interbank after back-to-back blows

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.

During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.

Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.

Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 26, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Karachi PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Islamabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Peshawar PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Quetta PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Sialkot PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Attock PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Gujranwala PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Jehlum PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Multan PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Bahawalpur PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Gujrat PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Nawabshah PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Chakwal PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Hyderabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Nowshehra PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Sargodha PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Faisalabad PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635
Mirpur PKR 224,300 PKR 2,635

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: