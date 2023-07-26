Netizens disapprove Kubra Khan's upcoming drama

Geo Television Network is all set to captivate viewers with an exciting new drama serial boasting an ensemble cast, led by the talented Kubra Khan in the main role. However, the upcoming drama teasers have taken fans by surprise, offering a refreshingly unique twist. In an unexpected turn of events, the teasers feature Kubra Khan as a charismatic morning show host, an intriguing departure from the norm.
Directed by the skilled Haseeb Hassan and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama "Jannat Se Aagey" promises to be a compelling watch. Penned by the renowned Umera Ahmed, the show brings together an impressive cast, including Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, Lubna Aslam, Shahryar Zaidi, Hina Bayat, Faiza Gilani, Azlan, Hoorain, Sohail Khan, Aasia, and Sara Ashraf.
The teasers have stirred quite a reaction among the public, leaving fans intrigued and praising Kubra Khan's remarkable portrayal as a morning show host in "Rise and Shine with Geo," drawing inspiration from authentic Pakistani morning shows. One teaser even features her conducting an interview with a couple, adding to the anticipation surrounding the drama.
Khan took to her Instagram to post a sneak peek with the caption " Jannat ✨Coming soon.. only on Geo ????????"
However many fans were quite disappointed and even compared her to popular Tiktok sensation, Jannat Mirza.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
