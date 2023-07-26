Netizens disapprove Kubra Khan's upcoming drama

Geo Television Network is all set to captivate viewers with an exciting new drama serial boasting an ensemble cast, led by the talented Kubra Khan in the main role. However, the upcoming drama teasers have taken fans by surprise, offering a refreshingly unique twist. In an unexpected turn of events, the teasers feature Kubra Khan as a charismatic morning show host, an intriguing departure from the norm.

Directed by the skilled Haseeb Hassan and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama "Jannat Se Aagey" promises to be a compelling watch. Penned by the renowned Umera Ahmed, the show brings together an impressive cast, including Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, Lubna Aslam, Shahryar Zaidi, Hina Bayat, Faiza Gilani, Azlan, Hoorain, Sohail Khan, Aasia, and Sara Ashraf.

The teasers have stirred quite a reaction among the public, leaving fans intrigued and praising Kubra Khan's remarkable portrayal as a morning show host in "Rise and Shine with Geo," drawing inspiration from authentic Pakistani morning shows. One teaser even features her conducting an interview with a couple, adding to the anticipation surrounding the drama.

Khan took to her Instagram to post a sneak peek with the caption " Jannat ✨Coming soon.. only on Geo ????????"

However many fans were quite disappointed and even compared her to popular Tiktok sensation, Jannat Mirza.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Sang-e-Mah.