Saudi Arabia to scrap visa stickers for Pakistan, others soon

Web Desk 08:03 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that visa stickers for countries including Pakistan would be scrapped soon.

The decision to scrap visa stamps on passports had already been implemented by the kingdom for specific countries; however, the fresh list for implementation of the decision also includes countries like Sri Lanka, Kenya, and others.

As per the chart issued by the authorities, the visa stickers would be abolished as per the following timeline in 2023:

Pakistan: 24th July

Yemen: 26th July

Sudan: 2nd August

Yugunda: 7th August

Lebanon: 9th August

Nepal: 14th August

Turkiye: 16th August

Sri Lanka: 21st August

Kenya: 23rd August

Morocco: 28th August

Thailand: 30th August

Vietnam: 4th September 

As per the fresh regulation, visa stamps would be replaced by a QR code and e-visa would be issued to the countries listed above. In the first phase, visa stickers for employment (iqama) and visit visas would be abolished.

The aviation authorities in the kingdom have informed the carriers about the fresh changes regarding the visa stickers.

'Instead of stickers, the visa would be printed on a simple A4 size paper containing information related to the visa, stated the authorities and added that the QR code would help in verification.

The authorities have also clarified that the visas issued prior to this latest regulation would still be valid and passport holders don't need to be worried in this regard.

The development comes as Saudi Arabia aims to revamp its visa system to make it more tech-friendly besides improving the quality of consular services provided by the country. 

The country is on a mission to revolutionize travel and tourism in the country for which a new airline has also been introduced by the name Riyadh Air which will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. The kingdom is taking rapid steps under the directives of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman who is ambitious in leading the region through soft power.

Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites in Makkah and Medinah and welcomes pilgrims round the year for Umrah and Hajj. The kingdom has also introduced applications like Nusuk for the issuance of permit for the purpose of Umrah and has been increasingly relying on technology to facilitate the pilgrims who land there for religious reasons.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia welcomed Hajj pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

