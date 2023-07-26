Saudi Arabia to scrap visa stickers for Pakistan, others soon

RIYADH - Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that visa stickers for countries including Pakistan would be scrapped soon.
The decision to scrap visa stamps on passports had already been implemented by the kingdom for specific countries; however, the fresh list for implementation of the decision also includes countries like Sri Lanka, Kenya, and others.
As per the chart issued by the authorities, the visa stickers would be abolished as per the following timeline in 2023:
Pakistan: 24th July
Yemen: 26th July
Sudan: 2nd August
Yugunda: 7th August
Lebanon: 9th August
Nepal: 14th August
Turkiye: 16th August
Sri Lanka: 21st August
Kenya: 23rd August
Morocco: 28th August
Thailand: 30th August
Vietnam: 4th September
As per the fresh regulation, visa stamps would be replaced by a QR code and e-visa would be issued to the countries listed above. In the first phase, visa stickers for employment (iqama) and visit visas would be abolished.
The aviation authorities in the kingdom have informed the carriers about the fresh changes regarding the visa stickers.
'Instead of stickers, the visa would be printed on a simple A4 size paper containing information related to the visa, stated the authorities and added that the QR code would help in verification.
The authorities have also clarified that the visas issued prior to this latest regulation would still be valid and passport holders don't need to be worried in this regard.
The development comes as Saudi Arabia aims to revamp its visa system to make it more tech-friendly besides improving the quality of consular services provided by the country.
The country is on a mission to revolutionize travel and tourism in the country for which a new airline has also been introduced by the name Riyadh Air which will serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. The kingdom is taking rapid steps under the directives of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman who is ambitious in leading the region through soft power.
Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites in Makkah and Medinah and welcomes pilgrims round the year for Umrah and Hajj. The kingdom has also introduced applications like Nusuk for the issuance of permit for the purpose of Umrah and has been increasingly relying on technology to facilitate the pilgrims who land there for religious reasons.
It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia welcomed Hajj pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.