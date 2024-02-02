Search

Hajj 2024: Training schedule to be announced next week

03:53 PM | 2 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that the ministry plans to release the comprehensive training and biometric schedule for Hajj pilgrims next week.

The minister made the comments on Thursday while noting that the plans were underway to provide enhanced facilitation for the pilgrimage which is scheduled in June this year.
 
Talking to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky, regarding the finalization of preparations for the impending Hajj pilgrimage, the minister said Pakistani pilgrims now have the convenience of completing their Saudi Visa biometrics from the comfort of their homes. 
 
Aneeq Ahmed said that the implementation of distinctive initiatives is aimed at improving the facilitation of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims this year, adding that the completion of Hajj arrangements is progressing well in advance of the established schedule.
 
During the meeting, Al Maliky extended congratulations to the Pakistan Hajj Mission for being recognized among the top three award-winning countries.
 
He commended Aneeq Ahmed’s dedication for making the Hajj arrangements smooth and facilitating the pilgrims besides lavishing praise on the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Pakistan Hajj Mission for their Hajj-related services. 

It is to be highlighted that Pakistan has already conducted balloting for the pilgrims who had applied through the government Hajj scheme.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.

The government had also sought the support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch awareness campaigns to attract more and more applicants though the inflation in the country is visibly discouraging Muslims from applying for the spiritual journey.

