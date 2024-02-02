Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge for personal reasons

LAHORE – Justice Shahid Jamil Khan on Friday tendered his resignation as a judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) for personal reasons.

The high court judge has sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi. Reports said Justice Khan was already on leave for a month.

He was 11th most senior judge of the high court. He was elevated to the LHC on March 22, 2014 and was due to retire in April 2028 on attaining the age of superannuation.

“I, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, after having served as a Judge of Lahore High Court, Lahore for about ten years, hereby exercise the option to resign under Article 206(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 with immediate effect.

“lt, was an absolute honor to hold the office, but for personal circumstances, I have decided to turn the page and start a new chapter. ‘An ounce of discretion is worth a pound of wit’” the resignation letter said.