After Justice Mazahar Naqvi, Justice Ijazul Ahsan also resigns as SC judge

ISLAMABAD – Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the Supreme Court on Thursday stepped down over undisclosed reasons.

As the third most senior judge in the apex court, Justice Ijazul Ahsan submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi, with his elevation to the position of Chief Justice scheduled for October this year.

This development followed the resignation of Justice (retd) Naqvi, who stepped down from his role as a Supreme Court judge on January 10.

Justice Naqvi's resignation came amidst a Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) reference investigating allegations of misconduct, particularly concerning the accumulation of wealth beyond his known resources.

In his resignation letter addressed to President Arif Alvi, Justice Naqvi expressed that it was no longer feasible for him to continue his service given the public knowledge and to some extent, public record, of the circumstances surrounding his tenure at both the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court (LHC). The letter cited considerations of due process as compelling factors for his decision.

Today (Jan 11) , President Alvi accepted the resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi.

More to follow...