Urban flooding hits Lahore as monsoon rains lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Several areas of Pakistan’s second-largest city Lahore were underwater on Wednesday, with many parts of the city hit by power outages, as heavy monsoon rains lash the region.

The rains, which began with the onset of monsoon season were accompanied by gusty winds, and started in the wee hours of Wednesday; it turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury down.

The downpour ended the spell of hot and humid weather, but commuters faced huge difficulties due to inundation. The showers also caused disruption of electricity as several feeders of LESCO tripped.

After todays rain in lahore #lahore pic.twitter.com/BfU7k0ndzp — Syed Mansoor Haider (@smansoorhaider) July 5, 2023

Data shared by Met Office shows several parts of the city received up to 179mm of rain.

Meanwhile, several other cities of Punjab, including Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Phalia, Sharaqpur, Nankana, and Sheikhupura, received torrential rains.

PMD also predicted that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in parts of the country including Punjab. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.