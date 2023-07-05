Urban flooding hits Lahore as monsoon rains lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Several areas of Pakistan’s second-largest city Lahore were underwater on Wednesday, with many parts of the city hit by power outages, as heavy monsoon rains lash the region.
The rains, which began with the onset of monsoon season were accompanied by gusty winds, and started in the wee hours of Wednesday; it turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury down.
The downpour ended the spell of hot and humid weather, but commuters faced huge difficulties due to inundation. The showers also caused disruption of electricity as several feeders of LESCO tripped.
After todays rain in lahore #lahore pic.twitter.com/BfU7k0ndzp— Syed Mansoor Haider (@smansoorhaider) July 5, 2023
Data shared by Met Office shows several parts of the city received up to 179mm of rain.
Meanwhile, several other cities of Punjab, including Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Phalia, Sharaqpur, Nankana, and Sheikhupura, received torrential rains.
PMD also predicted that rain-wind/thundershower is expected in parts of the country including Punjab. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 05, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270.9
|279.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.39
|769.39
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.5
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.38
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.28
|937.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.14
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.52
|177.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.59
|751.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.65
|79.35
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.08
|309.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.8
|7.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
