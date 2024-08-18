Massive use of VPN causing internet slowdown in Pakistan, claims IT minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's State Minister for Information Technology (IT) Shaza Fatima pinned massive usage of Virtual Private Network as cause behind the internet slowdown in the country of over 240 million.

In a press conference on Sunday, IT Minister tried downplaying the issue of internet slowdown that frustrated millions, as it also sparked concerns about the installation of digital firewall.

Minister made these remarks amid complaints about slow internet and stressed the importance of high-speed connectivity for the digital economy.

She noted that while firewalls are a standard security measure, they shouldn't cause slowdowns. The ministry also asked the PTA to provide recent data on internet speeds to identify any issues.

More updates to follow...



