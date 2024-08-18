Pakistan's first AI-made music video by Ali Zafar featuring Nirmala Maghani out now

KARACHI – AI-generated music is the future and its glimpse is shown in fresh music video of Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar who created first of its own groundbreaking project.
The video Rang Rasiya featuring Nirmala Maghani is making waves online. The artist in the clip hailed from Umerkot, Tharparkar who follows her passion for music in her native Sindhi language.
The video is a fusion of stunning desert landscape with modern visuals, showing an AI-generated Sindhi bride diving into deep water and exploring the desert, chasing her dreams, alongside a contemporary figure living beyond the desert's limits.
In the video’s caption, Ali Zafar shared story behind the project. He revealed that he discovered Nirmala through WhatsApp clip shared by great Mian Yousuf Salahuddin.
Nirmala’s voice and her resilience in pursuing music in a remote area stunned Ali Zafar as he created the video and wanted it to be unique.
Rockstar said he used AI to add a new dimension to the project. The process involved careful attention and numerous revisions, but the result is rewarding.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.