Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for more monsoon rains in next 24 hours

Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to receive more rain for next four to five days, Met Office said as the country is facing new weather system.
Karachi is currently experiencing light showers, and Met Office forecast that metropolis may encounter light to heavy rain in next 24 hours.
Recent rainfall also affected several parts of Karachi, including Malir Halt, Defence, Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, and nearby areas.
Met Office indicates that the rain system remains active, with cloudy skies and strong winds expected.
The mercury remained at 27°C, with potential high of 32°C. The sea breeze was recorded at 15-25 kmph, with high humidity levels.
Amid slippery conditions, Karachi traffic police have issued safety guidelines. Motorcyclists are advised to stay on the left side of the road and avoid sudden braking to prevent accidents on slippery surfaces. Drivers should reduce their speed and maintain a greater distance from other vehicles.
Extreme torrential rains have caused significant disruptions, leading to at least eight deaths and numerous injuries. Regions such as Rajanpur, DG Khan, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Khairpur have been heavily impacted.
Flash floods damaged homes, crops, roads, and bridges. In Balochistan, at least ten people have been injured in rain-related incidents.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
