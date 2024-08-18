Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital braces for more monsoon rains in next 24 hours

Pakistan's largest city Karachi is set to receive more rain for next four to five days, Met Office said as the country is facing new weather system.

Karachi is currently experiencing light showers, and Met Office forecast that metropolis may encounter light to heavy rain in next 24 hours.

Recent rainfall also affected several parts of Karachi, including Malir Halt, Defence, Korangi, Landhi, Quaidabad, and nearby areas.

Met Office indicates that the rain system remains active, with cloudy skies and strong winds expected.

Karachi Temperature Today

The mercury remained at 27°C, with potential high of 32°C. The sea breeze was recorded at 15-25 kmph, with high humidity levels.

Amid slippery conditions, Karachi traffic police have issued safety guidelines. Motorcyclists are advised to stay on the left side of the road and avoid sudden braking to prevent accidents on slippery surfaces. Drivers should reduce their speed and maintain a greater distance from other vehicles.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Extreme torrential rains have caused significant disruptions, leading to at least eight deaths and numerous injuries. Regions such as Rajanpur, DG Khan, Qilla Abdullah, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Khairpur have been heavily impacted.

Flash floods damaged homes, crops, roads, and bridges. In Balochistan, at least ten people have been injured in rain-related incidents.



