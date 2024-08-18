Search

PAKvsBAN: Second Test match shifted from Karachi to Rawalpindi

02:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
RAWALPINDI – It has been decided to move the second Test match of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, due to preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy and renovation work, it has been finally decided to shift the Test match scheduled to start on August 30 from the National Stadium in Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had decided to hold the second Test match without spectators, a decision that former cricketers strongly criticized.

The board stated that due to ongoing construction work at the National Stadium Karachi in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, fans will not be able to attend the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which will be played from August 30 to September 3.

The PCB has mentioned that due to the construction work at the stadium, they are unable to host fans, and thus this difficult decision had to be made. While the PCB values its fans, their health and safety are paramount.

Additionally, efforts are being made to complete the approved construction design at the National Stadium as soon as possible. A new five-story building will be constructed at the site, which will include dressing rooms for players.

In the second phase, modern Teflon roofing will be installed in all enclosures. In the third and final phase, the main building will be demolished, and a new one will be constructed.

Furthermore, the PCB plans to upgrade three stadiums before the Champions Trophy scheduled from February to March next year. The mega projects at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Bank Stadium Karachi, and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Stadium are being personally overseen by the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

A total of Rs 12.8 billion has been allocated for this purpose, while a budget of $7 million has been approved for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, no decision has been made regarding the relocation of the Karachi Test against the visiting England cricket team. The second match of the Pakistan-England Test series is scheduled to be played in Karachi from October 15.

