Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Pakistani showbiz industry’s renowned actress Nazish Jahangir has clarified her previous statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.
Recently, during an interview, the host asked Nazish Jahangir which Pakistani actress she believed became more popular due to luck rather than talent.
In response, Nazish Jahangir mentioned the name of Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, the actress of the popular drama serial Ishq Murshid, saying that she is more successful in the showbiz industry due to her luck than talent.
This statement by Nazish Jahangir sparked a debate on social media, leading to her being heavily criticized by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s fans.
Now, in a recent interview, Nazish Jahangir has addressed the issue once again, providing clarification on her statement.
Nazish Jahangir explained that her comment about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was misinterpreted. She stated that what she meant was that if an actor is lucky, they get good projects, and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is indeed very fortunate.
The actress further added that she believes anyone can only perform better than their talent if they are lucky.
She also emphasized that she always appreciates her fellow actresses and that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is doing great work, and she is proud of her achievements.
It is noteworthy that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has quickly risen to fame, gaining popularity through blockbuster dramas such as Jaisay Aap Ki Marzi, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Khahi, and Ishq Murshid.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.