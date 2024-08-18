Search

Lifestyle

Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Web Desk
03:06 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Pakistani showbiz industry’s renowned actress Nazish Jahangir has clarified her previous statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

Recently, during an interview, the host asked Nazish Jahangir which Pakistani actress she believed became more popular due to luck rather than talent.

In response, Nazish Jahangir mentioned the name of Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, the actress of the popular drama serial Ishq Murshid, saying that she is more successful in the showbiz industry due to her luck than talent.

This statement by Nazish Jahangir sparked a debate on social media, leading to her being heavily criticized by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s fans.

Now, in a recent interview, Nazish Jahangir has addressed the issue once again, providing clarification on her statement.

Nazish Jahangir explained that her comment about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was misinterpreted. She stated that what she meant was that if an actor is lucky, they get good projects, and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is indeed very fortunate.

The actress further added that she believes anyone can only perform better than their talent if they are lucky.

She also emphasized that she always appreciates her fellow actresses and that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is doing great work, and she is proud of her achievements.

It is noteworthy that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has quickly risen to fame, gaining popularity through blockbuster dramas such as Jaisay Aap Ki Marzi, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Khahi, and Ishq Murshid.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

03:06 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan ...

01:49 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Disha Patani glows in sultry nude gown; pictures go viral online

12:18 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's first AI-made music video by Ali Zafar featuring Nirmala ...

10:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Aima Baig issues clarification after viral 'mini heart attack' post

04:40 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

‘Voren’ – Mahira Khan spills the beans about upcoming project 

09:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new album features 2 Pakistani ...

Lifestyle

04:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahrukh announces divorce 

09:32 AM | 16 Aug, 2024

TikToker Hareem Shah’s workout video goes viral

08:31 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Mehwish Hayat hints at possible cameo in 'Emily in Paris'

10:00 AM | 16 Aug, 2024

Zhalay Sarhadi grills Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over honey trapping ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:06 PM | 18 Aug, 2024

Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 18 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: