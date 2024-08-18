Nazish Jahangir clarifies controversial statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Pakistani showbiz industry’s renowned actress Nazish Jahangir has clarified her previous statement about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem.

Recently, during an interview, the host asked Nazish Jahangir which Pakistani actress she believed became more popular due to luck rather than talent.

In response, Nazish Jahangir mentioned the name of Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, the actress of the popular drama serial Ishq Murshid, saying that she is more successful in the showbiz industry due to her luck than talent.

This statement by Nazish Jahangir sparked a debate on social media, leading to her being heavily criticized by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s fans.

Now, in a recent interview, Nazish Jahangir has addressed the issue once again, providing clarification on her statement.

Nazish Jahangir explained that her comment about Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was misinterpreted. She stated that what she meant was that if an actor is lucky, they get good projects, and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is indeed very fortunate.

The actress further added that she believes anyone can only perform better than their talent if they are lucky.

She also emphasized that she always appreciates her fellow actresses and that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is doing great work, and she is proud of her achievements.

It is noteworthy that Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has quickly risen to fame, gaining popularity through blockbuster dramas such as Jaisay Aap Ki Marzi, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Khahi, and Ishq Murshid.