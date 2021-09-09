Celebrities spotted at Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s dreamy Mayun

Lovebirds Minal Khan and Mohsin Ahsan Ikram’s mayun took place on Wednesday night, and needless to say, the celebration was full of lavish decors and beaming faces.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the soon-to-be-wed couple.

Stars from the entertainment vicinity who were in attendance included Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, Kinza Hashmi, Areeba Habib and Amna Ilyas.

Saboor Aly opted for a gorgeous sari for the event whilst wearing her hair in a flower bun. Her fiance Ali looked handsome in a grey outfit and the couple beamed for the camera.

Bride's best friends Kinza Hashmi and Saboor have also posed together and the girl gang was a sight to behold.

Khan's on-screen sister Areeba Habib was also spotted and she and supermodel Amna Ilyas were all smiles during the ceremony.

Dressed to the nines, Areeba wore a peshwas-style off-white dress with yellow accents while Amna looked super pretty in her traditional dress.

Minal Khan and Ahsan will be tying the knot on September 10 with their Valima ceremony on September 12.