Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's BTS pictures go viral
SidNaaz fans have been devastated after the blooming love story of Indian actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had an abrupt end.
The news of the untimely demise of popular Indian actor Sidharth Shukla left everyone in Bollywood and several in Pakistan in a state of shock and sadness.
This time around, some pictures of the duo who had shot for a music video earlier have started doing rounds on the internet.
Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song is titled Habit and stars the late actor and Gill. As per the report, the music video was shot in Goa last year in December and a few portions are still left.
Gill is dressed in a stunning blue swimsuit with a sarong tied around her waist along with a large hat while the Bigg Boss 13 winner is seen wearing a blue floral half-sleeved shirt with shorts.
Sidharth Shukla's death had sent a shock wave across the internet. He was 40. The actor suffered a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital.
The late actor was cremated in Oshiwara on September 3. Many of his fans and followers blocked the roads to catch one last glimpse of Shukla.
