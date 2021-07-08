Mahira Khan gears up for TV comeback
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan's comeback has been speculated for quite some time now but the superstar is officially returning to the screen now.

Buckling up for her comeback on the small screen after six-year hiatus, Khan glides into the mysterious character of Mehreen Mansoor for her upcoming drama serial Hum Kahaan Ke Sachay Thay.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mahira delighted her fans with a gorgeous portrait as she was all dressed up in a yellow dress with braided hair and nerdy glasses to finish her look.

Penned by the legendary writer Umera Ahmed, the drama features Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana and more in prominent roles.

Although the release date of the drama has not been officially announced yet, fans are eagerly waiting for it.

