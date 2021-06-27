Celebs greet Mahira Khan on completion of decade in showbiz industry
02:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

Mahira Khan is a versatile Pakistani actress. She is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain in Momina Duraid’s Humsafar for which she received numerous awards. She has started her career as a VJ in 2006. 

On 24th of June 2021, Mahira Khan has completed a decade in Pakistan’s entertainment industry because both of her debut projects were released on the same day in 2011. 

The actress has shared a gratitude post on social media handles after completing 10 years in the industry.

She wrote, “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011. I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock-solid, behind me. My constant. I am so grateful for the love. I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen. So much love.. always X.”




