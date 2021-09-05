Nora Fatehi’s new belly dance video breaks the internet 

Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze with her sensational dance moves in the new video.

Turning to her YouTube channel, the 29-year-old uploaded a v-log of behind the scene video on ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ song.

Back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar famed dancer turn heads with killer dance moves.

Nora Fatehi once again brings to the table a peppy dance number flaunting her insane belly dancing moves. The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India' released the film's new song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' featuring the Moroccan actress.

Watch out the full song here: