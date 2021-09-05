Nora Fatehi’s new belly dance video breaks the internet 
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s new belly dance video breaks the internet 
Share

Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi set the internet ablaze with her sensational dance moves in the new video.

Turning to her YouTube channel, the 29-year-old uploaded a v-log of behind the scene video on ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ song. 

Back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks, the Dilbar famed dancer turn heads with killer dance moves.

Nora Fatehi once again brings to the table a peppy dance number flaunting her insane belly dancing moves. The makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India' released the film's new song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' featuring the Moroccan actress. 

Watch out the full song here:

More From This Category
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
WATCH: Fiza Ali gets injured during the shoot of ...
03:15 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
First girl from GB’s Shigar scales Khusar Gang ...
02:33 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus
01:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Yasir Hussain gives scathing reply to Sharmila ...
12:43 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of ...
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral
05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr