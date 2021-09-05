PAF releases Ali Zafar’s song ‘Main Urha’ on Defence Day
Web Desk
04:38 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
PAF releases Ali Zafar’s song ‘Main Urha’ on Defence Day
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday released a song to commemorate the victory of 1965 War.

The song titled "Mein Ura" has been sung by renowned singer Ali Zafar, who is also the writer and composer of the track.  

The song features impressive visuals of Pakistani pilots flying jets across the skies based on theme of paying homage to the incredibly brave services of the heroes of PAF, who fought for the safety of this motherland during the 1965 War.

Ali Zafar took to Instagram and posted a trailer of the song. He wrote, “Hey guys! “MEIN URA” is OUT NOW. A tribute to our brave warriors in the air defending us day and night.”

Watch out the full song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8tbhfDFYo8

