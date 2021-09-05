India to face humiliation on Afghan front: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan firmly stands with Kashmiri people in the current difficult time and will always continue to do so.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Sunday, he said Pakistan salutes Kashmiri people for their seven-decade long struggle for freedom.

He said India is even afraid of the funeral of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani.

To a question, he said Islamabad will do everything for stability in Afghanistan as instability there affects Pakistan the most.

Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has historical cultural ties with people of Afghanistan and Islamabad will continue playing its due role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

To a question, the Information Minister said India has no role to play in Afghanistan as it shares no border with the country and New Delhi has to face humiliation on the Afghan front.

He said Pakistan supports formation of an Afghan Government comprising of all the groups, however, formation of Government is the issue of the Afghan nation.

Information minister urged the international community not to leave Afghanistan alone as leaving Kabul alone now may create instability in region.

Regarding the ISI Chief’ visit to Kabul, he said unconventional ties are kept intact at intelligence level and Intelligence Chiefs of several countries have visited Kabul.

To a question regarding PDM, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Opposition in disarray and Opposition parties are themselves clueless about each other’s opinion on any issue.

He said Opposition parties have not forwarded and serious proposal in response to the Government offer for talks on elections reforms.