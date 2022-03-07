Former Pakistan president Rafiq Tarar passes away

10:59 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
Source: Tarar Family (Facebook)
Share

LAHORE - Former president of Pakistan Muhammad Rafiq Tarar died on Monday at the age of 92 after prolonged illness in Lahore. 

The demise of the veteran politician was confirmed by his grandson Attaullah Tarar on Twitter. The Tarar family will announce schedule of his funeral prayers later. 

Tarar served as the ninth president from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001. He had also been elected as a senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before joining politics, Tarar served as senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) from 1989 to 1991.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others have expressed condolence over the demise of Rafiq Tarar.

