Former Pakistan president Rafiq Tarar passes away

LAHORE - Former president of Pakistan Muhammad Rafiq Tarar died on Monday at the age of 92 after prolonged illness in Lahore.

The demise of the veteran politician was confirmed by his grandson Attaullah Tarar on Twitter. The Tarar family will announce schedule of his funeral prayers later.

میرے دادا جان محمد رفیق تارڑ رضائے الٰہی سے انتقال کر گئے ہیں۔



انا للہ وانا اليہ راجعون — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 7, 2022

Tarar served as the ninth president from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001. He had also been elected as a senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before joining politics, Tarar served as senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) from 1989 to 1991.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others have expressed condolence over the demise of Rafiq Tarar.

اپنی دانش مندی، فہم وفراست اور بردباری سے معاملہ فہمی میں بھی ہمیشہ کلیدی کردار اد ا کیا۔ ان کی وفات ایک ذاتی صدمہ ہے۔ ان کی کمی ہمیشہ ہر قدم پر محسوس ہوتی رہے گی۔ اللہ تعالی تمام وابستگان کو صبر جمیل دے۔ آمین — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2022

Inna lillah e wa inna elaihi raajio’on. Condolences and prayers. — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) March 7, 2022

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

پاکستان ایک مدبر اور راسخ العقیدہ رہبر سے محروم ہوگیا۔ دعا ہے اللہ کریم اپنے جوار رحمت میں خاص جگہ عطا فرماے۔ — shahid mehmood WANI (@shahidmehmoodw1) March 7, 2022