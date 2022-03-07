PML-N, PPP bar lawmakers from foreign trips as opposition gears up for no-trust move
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have barred their lawmakers in the National Assembly to travel abroad as the opposition striving to complete the numbers required for the success of no-trust motion against the government.
The major opposition parties have also asked the legislators to reach Islamabad where the future plan will be finalised.
PPP Information Secretary Shahzia Atta Marri said on Sunday that that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all party lawmakers to ensure their presence in the capital city.
Meanwhile, members of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD), an alliance of opposition, are arriving in Islamabad following the directives of party heads. The opposition, according to The News, may table the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday or Wednesday.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is already in the capital city while PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also leading a anti-government march towards Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the PTI lawmakers are confident that opposition would fail in its no-trust move against the government.
On Sunday, PM Imran Khan warned the Opposition that he will go after them after they failed in their move to remove him.
Addressing a public gathering in Mailsi, the premier vowed that he will continue to confront the corrupt elements, adding that he was fully ready to tackle their no-trust motion.
