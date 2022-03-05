Veteran Pakistani actor Masood Akhtar passes away
LAHORE – Veteran film, TV actor and director Masood Akhtar died on Saturday in the Punjab capital after prolonged illness, confirmed his family.
Akhtar was admitted to hospital a month ago after his health deteriorated.
The famous actor had been facing multiple medical complications.
The recipient of the Pride of Performance Award, Masood Akhtar contributed to the entertainment industry by playing key roles in many TV dramas, films as well as theatre productions.
He shot to fame with his one of his early plays, Paisa Bolta Hai, which was staged at Alhamra Arts Council in the 1970s.
