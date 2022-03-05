Punjab approves signal-free corridor to connect Lahore's Gulberg with Islamabad Motorway
Web Desk
11:32 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Punjab approves signal-free corridor to connect Lahore's Gulberg with Islamabad Motorway
Source: China-Pak Economic Corridor - CPEC (Facebook)
Share

LAHORE – The government has approved a mega development project in the capital city to construct a signal free corridor from Gulberg area to Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

The project, with estimated cost Rs61 billion, will help reducing traffic congestions in Lahore where population continues to grow. It will be spearheaded by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The development work on the 10.77 kilometer-long signal-free road is expected to be kicked off this year and it will be used by around 73,000 vehicles in single day.

The corridor is consisted of three sections with stretch-A covering 4.28kms, B 2.13kms and C 4.36kms, according to Zameen.com.

The stretch A will start from Babu Sabu to Multan Road while the ending point of the second part wil be LOS Road. The stretch-C will connect Ferozepur Road to Main Boulevard Gulberg.

A report released by LDA said that the signal-free corridor would connect Main Boulevard, Canal Park, Shadman, Shama Chowk, Chaudhry Colony, Toheed Park Bridge, Gulshan Ravi, Moon Market and Bund Road with the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza at the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, it added.

PM Imran tweets pics of first Miyawaki Urban ... 03:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says he has launched urban forestry based on the Japanese Miyawaki ...

More From This Category
'All suspects identified' as death toll in ...
02:34 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Dr Arif Alvi becomes first Pakistan President to ...
10:19 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
FATF keeps Pakistan in grey list despite ...
09:39 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Pakistan logs 796 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths ...
09:04 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
Bilal Sheikh’s Jinnah portrait goes live at ...
10:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
Australian cricket team's head coach clears the ...
10:40 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pakistani actor Masood Akhtar passes away
10:48 AM | 5 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr