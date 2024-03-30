Pakistani family of six dies after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast

QUETTA – All six members of a family, who hailed from Quetta, have died after migrant boat capsized off the Turkish coast as they were trying to reach Greece to enter prosperous European countries for better future.

Syed Ali Agha, a resident of Alamdar Road in Quetta, his wife Tahir Bibi and four children – Subhan (14), Sajjad (12), Fatima (10) and Kausar (5) – lost their lives in the incident

The development was confirmed by their family members, stating that they were informed about their death on a phone call from Turkiye on March 20.

“We contacted Pakistan embassy in Turkiye but the procedure to bring the bodies back was complicated and at the same time costly,” a relative said, adding that they had allowed the authorities to burry them in Tukiye.

Ali Agha’s brother-in-law said that he along with his family shifted to Iran after his marriage due to Hazara tribe’s target killing and financial woes. He had moved to Turkiye three to four years ago and he attempted to go to Greece via a boat along with his family in middle of March.

However, their boat sank off the Turkish coast. Turkiye authorities said they have recovered 23 bodies so far.