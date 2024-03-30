Imran Khan names 3 focal persons to pick people for meetings in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Imran Khan, the founder of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appointed three focal persons on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the Adiala jail authorities on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for meetings with the jailed former prime minister inside the high security prison.

The document, signed by the former Prime Minister and the superintendent of Adiala Jail, designates PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi as his focal persons.

As outlined in the agreed upon SOPs, each focal person is responsible for nominating two individuals weekly for meetings with the incarcerated party founder. These meetings are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, allowing the founder to meet with family members and legal representatives.

This decision follows a mutual understanding between both parties, respecting a court order permitting meetings within the jail premises.

Meetings are to be limited to 30 to 45 minutes, with a maximum of six visitors permitted per session. Additionally, the agreement discourages the submission of individual petitions in court, possibly referring to PTI's previous legal actions regarding meeting arrangements for the incarcerated party founder.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government prohibited prisoners, including the PTI founder, held at the facility since September 26, 2023, from conducting meetings inside the jail due to security concerns. Despite facing criticism, Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bukhari clarified that these measures were not intended to impede Khan's meetings but were in response to a credible security threat.

The security concerns heightened following the arrest of three terrorists by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who were found in possession of a map of Adiala Jail, a hand grenade, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Further investigations revealed the terrorists' Afghan origins, with ongoing inquiries into their activities.

Earlier, on November 7, 2023, police discovered a suspicious bag containing an explosive device near Adiala Road in Gorakhpur, Rawalpindi, merely a kilometer away from Adiala Jail.