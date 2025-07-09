Nepra announces nationwide electricity price reduction; Karachi sees Rs4.03 per unit cut

ISLAMABAD – Electricity prices have been reduced nationwide under the monthly adjustment, and NEPRA has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, electricity rates have been lowered across the country as part of the monthly adjustment. In Karachi, the price of electricity has been reduced by Rs. 4.03 per unit, while in other cities across the country, the reduction is 50 paisa per unit.

NEPRA has issued separate notifications for the reduction in electricity prices under the monthly adjustment, stating that consumers will receive the benefit of this relief in their July bills.

The notification stated that for K-Electric, the price reduction applies to the April 2025 monthly adjustment, whereas for the rest of the country, the reduction is part of the May 2025 adjustment.

NEPRA further explained that K-Electric had requested a reduction of Rs. 4.69 per unit in the April adjustment, while the CPPA had requested an increase of 10 paisa per unit in the May adjustment.