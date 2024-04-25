IMF board to meet on April 29 to approve $1.1b disbursement for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board is set to convene on April 29 to deliberate on the approval of a $1.1 billion disbursement for Pakistan, according to a statement made by the fund on Wednesday.
This allocation represents the final tranche of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) secured by Pakistan last summer, intended to prevent a sovereign default and concluding at the end of the month.
The South Asian country is pursuing a new, more substantial long-term loan from the IMF. Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has indicated that a staff-level agreement could be reached by early July for the new program.
While Pakistan has not formally requested the loan yet, ongoing talks are already taking place between the Fund and the government. The country seeks a loan over a three-year period to achieve economic stability and implement significant structural changes.
The nation’s $350 billion economy faces ongoing balance of payments challenges, including nearly $24 billion in debt and interest repayment obligations due in the next fiscal year—triple the amount of its central bank’s foreign currency reserves.
Pakistan’s finance ministry projects economic growth at 2.6% for the fiscal year ending in June, while average inflation is expected to reach 24%, a decrease from 29.2% in fiscal year 2023/2024.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
