Toyota Corolla Altis X Latest Price in Pakistan

Toyota Corolla Altis X remains among frontrunner in sedan category, as the car comes with fine exterio, wider front stance, and its bold styling make it standout among other cars of its league.

Altis X boasts comes with floating interior design, equipped with soft-touch materials that create a luxurious, spacious, and ergonomic environment for drivers and passengers alike.

Under the hood, the sedan is powered by an advanced Dual VVT-i engine, featuring an Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) that optimizes performance, power, and durability.

In Pakistan, Toyota Corolla Altis X is available in three variants within the 1.6 category: Corolla Altis 1.6 MT, Corolla Altis 1.6 CVT-i, and the Corolla Altis 1.6 CVT-i Special Edition.

Toyota Corolla Altis Latest Price

– **Altis X Manual 1.6**: PKR 59.69 lacs

– **Altis 1.6 X CVT-i**: PKR 65.59 lacs

– **Altis X CVT-i 1.8**: PKR 68.89 lacs

– **Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition**: PKR 71.89 lacs