Search

BusinessPakistan

USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee loses more value against US dollar in interbank

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 10 Apr, 2023
USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee loses more value against US dollar in interbank
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee on Monday continued downward trajectory against the US dollar amid economic uncertainty.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered losses against the greenback, depreciating nearly 0.46 percent on the first working day of the week.

The Pakistani rupee was quoted at 285.96, a decrease of Rs1.31 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Last week, PKR plummeted by 0.3 percent against the US dollar to close at 284.65 in the inter-bank market.

Rupee performed poorly with a single gain last week, despite a positive outcome from International Monetary Fund (IMF) front.

Amid the economic meltdown, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured that the staff-level agreement between Islamabad and global lender delayed in confirmation of funding from a friendly nation.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani govt turns to Parliament to pass bill limiting Chief Justice powers after President's refusal

11:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Pakistani forces gun down four militants in KP, Balochistan operations

09:41 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Two more ships equipped with destructive missiles ready to join Pakistan Navy

10:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Jirga in northwest Pakistani village restricts dowry for marriages

08:29 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Punjab police launch grand operation against hardcore criminals in Katcha

05:02 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Ailing Pakistani elephant Noor Jehan starts walking during recovery path after life-saving surgery

03:20 PM | 9 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Neither fodder for agents, nor cash cows for country,’ migrants ...

02:03 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th April 2023

09:04 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: