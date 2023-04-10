USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee loses more value against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee on Monday continued downward trajectory against the US dollar amid economic uncertainty.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered losses against the greenback, depreciating nearly 0.46 percent on the first working day of the week.

The Pakistani rupee was quoted at 285.96, a decrease of Rs1.31 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Last week, PKR plummeted by 0.3 percent against the US dollar to close at 284.65 in the inter-bank market.

Rupee performed poorly with a single gain last week, despite a positive outcome from International Monetary Fund (IMF) front.

Amid the economic meltdown, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured that the staff-level agreement between Islamabad and global lender delayed in confirmation of funding from a friendly nation.