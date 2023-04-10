USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee loses more value against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee on Monday continued downward trajectory against the US dollar amid economic uncertainty.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered losses against the greenback, depreciating nearly 0.46 percent on the first working day of the week.
The Pakistani rupee was quoted at 285.96, a decrease of Rs1.31 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
Last week, PKR plummeted by 0.3 percent against the US dollar to close at 284.65 in the inter-bank market.
Rupee performed poorly with a single gain last week, despite a positive outcome from International Monetary Fund (IMF) front.
Amid the economic meltdown, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar assured that the staff-level agreement between Islamabad and global lender delayed in confirmation of funding from a friendly nation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.