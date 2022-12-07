President Alvi proposes early closure of business markets to save energy

08:34 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
President Alvi proposes early closure of business markets to save energy
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for early closure of business markets across the country, saying the move would save energy in the cash-strapped country.

The president told media that he gave the proposal to cut use of electricity in the country to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting.

Earlier in the day, Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi to brief him on the overall economic situation of the country, and the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society.

Various matters concerning to finance, economy and rehabilitation of flood affectees were also discussed during the meeting.  

The proposal comes as the government finding ways to enhance generation of cheap electricity as the energy import bill exorbitantly touched $27 billion.

Another ‘shock’ for power consumers as NEPRA ... 03:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified another increase in electricity tariff ...

More From This Category
Fire guts scores of stalls in Islamabad’s ...
09:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after ...
09:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP ...
08:15 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
2-day  ‘China’s intangible cultural heritage ...
07:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan ...
06:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
COAS Asim Munir visits Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, ...
05:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory
09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr