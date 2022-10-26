Another ‘shock’ for power consumers as NEPRA jacks up electricity charges

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has notified another increase in electricity tariff by Rs0.9 per unit, giving another ‘shock' to the masses.

The hike was notified as the national power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency.

Reports suggest that the additional taxes will be charged in the bills for October 2022 and inflation-hit masses will be burdened with more than Rs 1 billion.

Earlier, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said a relief of 55 billion rupees was provided to consumers in electricity bills on the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The recent hike comes amid devastating floods and a crumbling economy as annual inflation climbed to 27.13 percent this week.