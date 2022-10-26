Saboor Aly encourages women to walk out of abusive marriages
04:27 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly encourages women to walk out of abusive marriages
The latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of expressing shock and disappointment over the abuse allegations in Feroze Khan-Syeda Aliza's fiasco is Saboor Aly.

Taking the internet by storm, Aliza Sultan submitted evidence in court of having suffered alleged physical abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Feroze Khan. 

Expressing solidarity with Aliza, Saboor Aly spread awareness about trauma survivors and encouraged all women to be brave and walk out of abusive marriages. 

On the other hand, the Khaani actor has denied all evidence of abuse against him, while more celebs continue to speak against domestic violence in Pakistan and its lack of accountability.

Mathira jumps to Bilawal Bhutto's defense
02:42 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

