Celebrities support Aliza Sultan after she submits domestic violence evidence against Feroze Khan

In a shocking turn of events, Aliza Sultan – the ex-wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan – came forward with ghastly tales of domestic violence, psychological abuse and slandering throughout her marriage.

Fortunately, the mother of two is receiving all the support and love from a number of Lollywood celebrities who have openly slammed Feroze Khan for his toxic behaviour.

Khan, being an accomplished actor, is currently facing extreme public scrutiny from netizens and his industry peers as well. Having no room for such appalling behavior, many Pakistanis actors took to social media platforms to support Sultan and call out the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 star for stooping down so low.

For those unversed, Sultan and Khan tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2018. The couple has been blessed with two adorable children yet their marriage came crumbling down due to a number of allegations against the Gul e Rana actor.

Earlier when the rumour mill churned out about Khan and Sultan's separation, fans of the Bikhra Mera Naseeb actor started slandering Sultan accusing her of lying and fabricating the truth, however, as soon as the new pieces of evidence came to light the netizens' opinions drastically changed.

Social media platforms especially Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with a staunch support for Sultan.

So when a woman in this country is brave enough to break her silence and share the pain, suffering and humiliation she endured: The least you can do is show her some empathy. https://t.co/srF9upDelM — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 24, 2022

Trigger Warning. I hope and pray you get the justice you deserve, Aliza. https://t.co/XvNRH6ORO5 — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 24, 2022

• Blunt injuries to both arms + back and chest. Ya Khudaya!! Why do we raise voice only when they’re dead? Why do we blame them when they manage to escape?#JusticeForAliza https://t.co/BTWvHvVgYz pic.twitter.com/pORU7fTvS8 — Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) October 24, 2022

• I’m sorry people attacked you when you spoke your truth. I’m sorry people knowingly stayed quiet. I’m sorry you had to go through this. Stay strong ???? We’re with you. Allah is with you. Details: https://t.co/3bhJXcIrZ7#JusticeForAliza pic.twitter.com/KexPmav2Ov — Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) October 24, 2022

Some lessons learnt for Pakistani women from Aliza Sultan’s case 1- If you are facing Domestic violence, sexual harassment, sexual assault etc, please keep building evidence, share it with trustworthy people and keep them safe somewhere than the phone/device you normally use. pic.twitter.com/2ckNztvwGu — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) October 25, 2022

Imagine a demon in disguise. Appearances are so deceptive. My deepest sympathies with Alizay. Thank God you are out of this toxic relationship & safe. Stay strong girl Shame on you #FerozeKhan pic.twitter.com/zCn5J4MH5r — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) October 24, 2022

Dukh hota hai yeh dekh ker. Absolutely disgusted!! hope Aliza Sultan gets justice. pic.twitter.com/qgdrsetLx3 — Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) October 25, 2022

For the unversed, following the duo's divorce, Khan filed for their children's custody alleging that Sultan isn't fit to look after them. In response, Khan's ex-wife submitted evidence of physical abuse throughout their marriage. Sultan then won custody of the children while Khan has been granted visits.