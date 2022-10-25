Celebrities support Aliza Sultan after she submits domestic violence evidence against Feroze Khan
05:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Celebrities support Aliza Sultan after she submits domestic violence evidence against Feroze Khan
In a shocking turn of events, Aliza Sultan – the ex-wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan – came forward with ghastly tales of domestic violence, psychological abuse and slandering throughout her marriage.

Fortunately, the mother of two is receiving all the support and love from a number of Lollywood celebrities who have openly slammed Feroze Khan for his toxic behaviour.   

Khan, being an accomplished actor, is currently facing extreme public scrutiny from netizens and his industry peers as well. Having no room for such appalling behavior, many Pakistanis actors took to social media platforms to support Sultan and call out the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 star for stooping down so low.

For those unversed, Sultan and Khan tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2018. The couple has been blessed with two adorable children yet their marriage came crumbling down due to a number of allegations against the Gul e Rana actor.  

Earlier when the rumour mill churned out about Khan and Sultan's separation, fans of the Bikhra Mera Naseeb actor started slandering Sultan accusing her of lying and fabricating the truth, however, as soon as the new pieces of evidence came to light the netizens' opinions drastically changed. 

Social media platforms especially Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with a staunch support for Sultan.  

For the unversed, following the duo's divorce, Khan filed for their children's custody alleging that Sultan isn't fit to look after them. In response, Khan's ex-wife submitted evidence of physical abuse throughout their marriage. Sultan then won custody of the children while Khan has been granted visits. 

