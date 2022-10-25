YouTuber Ducky Bhai rushed to hospital after dog bite injury

A popular social media star on the internet, Ducky Bhai has often made headlines for his controversial statements and peculiar actions.

Saadur Rehman commonly known as Ducky Bhai, revealed that he has been bitten by his friend’s pet dog.

The two-time PISA Awards winner shared the news on his Instagram story where he shared a picture of his injured hand and wrote, “Can’t finish editing, it’s a dog bite.”

After that, the YouTuber was rushed to the hospital after the attack. Later on, he revealed that he was doing better now and requested everyone to pray for his health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

On the professional front, Ducky Bhai started his YouTube career and currently is among the famous Pakistani Youtubers with more than 2.8 million subscribers