Ducky Bhai ties the knot with Aroob Jatoi in beautiful ceremony
Vlogger Saadur Rehman who is popularly known as Ducky Bhai on YouTube has tied the knot with Aroob Jatoi in a dreamy Nikah ceremony .
The dreamy wedding celebration was attended by his popular social media friends Zaid Ali T, Rumaisa Khan, Shahveer Jafry, Ukhano and Rahim Pardesi.
Turning to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared pictures from the celebration and needless to say, the fans have showered the newlywed with blessings and compliments.
"Alhamdulillah got Engaged / Nikkahofied to the love of my life ❤️ @aroob_jatoi", captioned the social media star.
A popular social media star on the internet, Ducky Bhai has often made headlines for his controversial statements and peculiar actions.
Earlier, the YouTuber landed in hot waters for taking jibes on fellow YouTubers. He also was called out after inviting talented and less cringy TikTokers on YouTube.
