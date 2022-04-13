Punjab CM election on April 16 as LHC trashes Hamza's plea for early polls
LAHORE – Lahore High Court has junked a plea filed by Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz to convene elections for the new chief minister before April 16.
LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petition and directed Punjab Assembly's deputy speaker to hold the election for the Punjab chief minister on April 16.
Son of newly elected Prime Minister and contender for the coveted Punjab CM post, Hamza Shehbaz, earlier moved Lahore High Court seeking its help holding elections for Punjab's new chief minister in a "fair and transparent" manner.
The court remarked that all Punjab Assembly workforce will work to ensure a timely election while the repair works should be completed before 11 am on the polling day.
Earlier, the court told the counsel of all parties to gather at the Punjab advocate-general's office and settle the date for the CM election through mutual consultation.
The post of Chief Minister of the country’s most populous region has been vacant for quite some time after former CM Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to the prime minister after PTI nominated PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister.
Meanwhile, the rift within the former ruling party has also widened after the deputy speaker had summoned the session for the CM's election on April 6, ten days earlier that further drew his party's ire.
