Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan's stunning fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and her massive fan following.

The 37-year-old superstar is always dressed to perfection and has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements.

This time around, fans were left speculating about her look at her brother Hissan Khan's engagement. The Humsafar star wore a Feeha Jamshed skirt and now the pictures of her complete outfit have gone viral.

Dressed to the nines, the Superstar actor wore a beautiful white mirror work skirt and needless to say, she looked breathtaking in festive water which was a fusion of western and modern cut.

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

