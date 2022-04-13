Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan's stunning fashion choices have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts and her massive fan following.
The 37-year-old superstar is always dressed to perfection and has surely emerged as a strong player when it comes to style statements.
This time around, fans were left speculating about her look at her brother Hissan Khan's engagement. The Humsafar star wore a Feeha Jamshed skirt and now the pictures of her complete outfit have gone viral.
Dressed to the nines, the Superstar actor wore a beautiful white mirror work skirt and needless to say, she looked breathtaking in festive water which was a fusion of western and modern cut.
On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.
