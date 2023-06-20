Top Bollywood stars attend reception of Sunny Deol’s son

Karan Deol, actor and son of Sunny Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya and their star-studded wedding reception has everyone talking in B.Town.

Deols hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry peers, which is making noise online. From Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, and Deepika to Ranveer Sing, the affair was nothing shy of elegance and extravaganza.

Among the top, Bollywood Bigwig Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff make wild entries at the reception, as the event was galore faces of the showbiz fraternity.

What a picture ???????????????????????????????? Megastar #SalmanKhan with #AamirKhan, Dharam paaji, Sunny Deol and Anupam kher at Karan Deol's reception. pic.twitter.com/lSo0Tie521 — MASS (@Freak4Salman) June 19, 2023

Ranveer, Deepika and Ranveer’s parents and sister dancing at Karan Deol’s wedding reception ????❤️ So much fun! Beautiful family! ???????? #deepveer pic.twitter.com/bKJuoB7qHU — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

Comedian Kapil Sharma was also spotted at the reception party while revered stars Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar, and Suniel Shetty also stunned everyone at the event.