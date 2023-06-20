Top Bollywood stars attend reception of Sunny Deol’s son

Karan Deol, actor and son of Sunny Deol, tied the knot with Drisha Acharya and their star-studded wedding reception has everyone talking in B.Town.
Deols hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry peers, which is making noise online. From Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, and Deepika to Ranveer Sing, the affair was nothing shy of elegance and extravaganza.
Among the top, Bollywood Bigwig Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff make wild entries at the reception, as the event was galore faces of the showbiz fraternity.
Salman Khan And Aamir Khan At Sunny Deol Son Karan Deol Wedding Reception#SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #KaranDeol #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol #RajveerDeol #bollywood #lifestyle #entertainment #zoomnews #trending #fashion #photography #news #short @BeingSalmanKhan @AKPPL_Official pic.twitter.com/2DhhWutwuf— Zoom News (@Zoom_News_India) June 19, 2023
Megastar #SalmanKhan with #AamirKhan, Dharam paaji, Sunny Deol and Anupam kher at Karan Deol's reception. pic.twitter.com/lSo0Tie521— MASS (@Freak4Salman) June 19, 2023
T 332 (1/2) - Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and many other bollywood stars attented Karan Deol & Drisha Acharya's wedding. ????❤️???? #SalmanKhan#AamirKhan #KaranDeolWedding #LoveFromPakistan#imahsannazir19 pic.twitter.com/ti45plUsFY— محمد احسن نذیر (@imahsannazir19) June 20, 2023
Ranveer, Deepika and Ranveer’s parents and sister dancing at Karan Deol’s wedding reception ????❤️ So much fun! Beautiful family! ???????? #deepveer pic.twitter.com/bKJuoB7qHU— DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023
Comedian Kapil Sharma was also spotted at the reception party while revered stars Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar, and Suniel Shetty also stunned everyone at the event.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath snapped at the Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception last night.????#KapilSharma #ginnichatrath #KaranDeol #KaranDeolWedding #KaranDeolWeddingReception pic.twitter.com/uCENyLuo7k— E24 (@E24bollynews) June 19, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.4
|297.65
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,300
|PKR 2,605
