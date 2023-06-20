Pakistan arrests key suspect linked to Greece boat tragedy

LAHORE – Punjab Police have arrested a prime suspect involved in the Greece shipwreck incident that has claimed several people, including Pakistanis.
The police announced the development on its Twitter handle, stating that the suspect, identified as Mumtaz Arain, was nabbed by the Vehari team. Important documents, mobile phones and other evidence recovered from the suspect have been taken into custody by police.
IGP Punjab Usman Anwar said the suspect was arrested after 24-hour-long manhunt, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions were cooperating with police for the arrest of other suspects.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">وہاڑی پولیس کی کاروائی، انسانی اسمگلنگ میں ملوث اور یونان کشتی حادثہ کا مرکزی ملزم گرفتار۔ وہاڑی پولیس کی ٹیم نے 24 گھنٹے کی ان تھک محنت کے بعد ملزم کو گرفتار کیا۔ پنجاب پولیس ایف آئی اے اور دیگر اداروں کو ملزمان کی گرفتاری و تفتیش میں بھرپور تعاون فراہم کر رہی ہے ۔ آئی جی پنجاب… <a href="https://t.co/P0XgPln0vH">pic.twitter.com/P0XgPln0vH</a></p>— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialDPRPP/status/1671029511041978373?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 20, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Meanwhile, the death toll of Pakistani migrants in last week's horrific shipwreck rose as authorities identified more dead bodies while hopes of rescue fade away.
Greek authorities continue to recover bodies in the aftermath of the heart-wrenching incident, as the actual number of dead people is said to be in the hundreds which makes it one of deadliest of its kind in recent times.
Most of the missing people are from Azad Kashmir, Gujranwala, and Gujrat cities. Meanwhile, scores of Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin citizens are also among the missing persons.
As official numbers of deceased remain unknown, international media indicates that nearly 300 Pakistani citizens have been killed in the overcrowded trawler that sank near Greek coast. Amid the rescue, Greek authorities have drawn huge ire for how the disaster was handled.
