Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat in Greece

ISLAMABAD/ATHENS – Greece shipwreck incident continues to unfold and a report by a British publication claimed that Pakistanis on board the ill-fated vessel were singled out and forced below deck.

In its report, The Observer claimed that people with certain backgrounds, particularly Pakistanis, were shifted to the most dangerous part of the trawler. People from South Asian nation were maltreated when they tried to escape.

It also mentioned that passengers were calling for help desperately, a day before the boat sank. More than 700 were on board the vessel whose engine failed near the Peloponnese peninsula.

The heart-wrenching incident also raised questions on Greek coastguards. Survivors claim that Greece government officials were monitoring the situation but refrained from helping.

Media reports suggest that the death toll in the incident could climb to many hundreds as rescue hope fades away. More than 100 survivors and 78 dead bodies were brought ashore after the accident that made headlines across the globe.

Pakistan announces state mourning over deaths

A one-day state mourning will be observed across Pakistan today on June 19 as a swarming boat sank in open seas off Greece in which hundreds of Pakistanis are feared to be dead while the exact figures remained unknown as rescue work underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced mourning as he condoled the tragic deaths in one of the deadliest accidents in recent times.

A notification shared by PM Office said the day of mourning will be observed throughout the country today, and the country’s national flag will fly at half mast at all government buildings.