Search

PakistanTop NewsWorld

Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat in Greece

Web Desk 09:38 AM | 19 Jun, 2023
Pakistanis were singled out, forced below deck by crew in capsized migrant boat in Greece
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD/ATHENS – Greece shipwreck incident continues to unfold and a report by a British publication claimed that Pakistanis on board the ill-fated vessel were singled out and forced below deck.

In its report, The Observer claimed that people with certain backgrounds, particularly Pakistanis, were shifted to the most dangerous part of the trawler. People from South Asian nation were maltreated when they tried to escape.

It also mentioned that passengers were calling for help desperately, a day before the boat sank. More than 700 were on board the vessel whose engine failed near the Peloponnese peninsula.

The heart-wrenching incident also raised questions on Greek coastguards. Survivors claim that Greece government officials were monitoring the situation but refrained from helping.

Media reports suggest that the death toll in the incident could climb to many hundreds as rescue hope fades away. More than 100 survivors and 78 dead bodies were brought ashore after the accident that made headlines across the globe.

Pakistan announces state mourning over deaths 

A one-day state mourning will be observed across Pakistan today on June 19 as a swarming boat sank in open seas off Greece in which hundreds of Pakistanis are feared to be dead while the exact figures remained unknown as rescue work underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced mourning as he condoled the tragic deaths in one of the deadliest accidents in recent times.

A notification shared by PM Office said the day of mourning will be observed throughout the country today, and the country’s national flag will fly at half mast at all government buildings.

Pakistan announces state mourning over deaths in Greece boat tragedy

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan observes national mourning day over tragic deaths in Greece boat incident

10:03 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistan announces state mourning over deaths in Greece boat tragedy

05:51 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Dozen Pakistanis among victims of Greece boat tragedy

02:57 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Khawaja Asif comes under fire over remarks against overseas Pakistanis

12:59 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

11:25 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Google reminds Pakistanis of elections with creative doodle

12:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to ...

11:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 6319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 777.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: